‘Game of Thrones’: Marvel Fan Puts Sophie Turner’s Dark Phoenix on the Iron Throne

2019 is going to be a big year for Sophie Turner. Not only is the final season of Game of Thrones airing in April, but Dark Phoenix is being released in June. The actress has been portraying Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones since its inception in 2011, and this will mark her second appearance as Jean Grey in the X-Men films.

There are definitely many fans who are excited about both projects, so it’s no surprise there’s a new mash-up image floating around the Internet. Shared to r/gameofthrones, a subreddit where fans can “enjoy and discuss the HBO series, book series ASOIAF, and GRRM works in general.” (“ASOIAF” being A Song of Ice and Fire, and “GRRM” being the series’ author, George R.R. Martin).

“Hi all! After the release of the new posters for the final season, I played around and mashed together two of Sophie Turner’s characters (Dark Phoenix and Sansa) hope you like it!,” Reddit user, u/iMizurii, shared.

The new posters they’re referring to were released earlier this week. The 20 new photos show (most of) the series’ surviving main characters sitting on the Iron Throne. They even each got their own character emojis on Twitter.

May fans were quick to comment on the Reddit photo, clearly enjoying the crossover.

“The Phoenix force would he one way to stop the Night King. Might just blow up half of Westeros though,” u/PatsFreak101 wrote.

“The princess that was promised,” u/Striter100 added. (This is a reference to the Lord of Light prophecy that’s often peddled by Melisandre on Game of Thrones. Considering Dark Phoenix‘s fiery look, we definitely think the Lord would approve.)

“This is so awesome! Thank you for your nerd brain,” u/baxter302 praised.

Interestingly, Turner isn’t the only Game of Thrones actor to appear in an X-Men film this year. Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, will be starring in the upcoming film, The New Mutants, as Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane.

Game of Thrones is returning to HBO for its final season on April 14th. Dark Phoenix is finally hitting theaters on June 7th, and The New Mutants will be released on August 2nd.

