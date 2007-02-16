Ghost Rider Is Speeding to HBO Max in April

✖

You'll soon be able to stream Ghost Rider once again. Starting next week, Nic Cage's Johnny Blaze and company are racing to HBO Max as Ghost Rider will become available to stream on the WarnerMedia-owned company. The Sony-owned feature has bounced around from platform to platform, most recently residing on Netflix. Now, it's being added to HBO Max on April 1st.

HBO Max unveiled the licensing in its latest slate announcement and, as of now, it looks like only Ghost Rider itself will be on HBO Max. Its follow-up — Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance — is nowhere to be found.

Though Cage played the cult anti-hero in both features, Gabriel Luna temporarily played a different version of the character — Robbie Reyes — in Agents of SHIELD. That eventually led to a Ghost Rider series being pushed into development at Hulu, though those plans eventually fell by the wayside after Marvel Studios absorbed Marvel Television and its respective properties.

"I was gearing up for Ghost Rider for some time, a few years now, just on hold, waiting," Luna shared with ComicBook.com last January. "So I guess there's not much hope holding out. I think it's mainly, I know maybe there's still couple of pages that are ... the binding of the book is not really closed. But for me, personally, I think that, you leave it where it was."

Luna added, "We put our heart into it and I'm really happy because I think a lot of people, I'm happy that there's a whole generation of young people, [they know] Ghost Rider is Robbie Reyes. And I think that won't change, whether we do another show or not. I think that that's something that'll always make me very proud. So you just leave that where it is. I'm really excited to see what the future holds and what we're working on now and see what happens."

