Gabriel Luna Breaks Silence on Ghost Rider Cancellation

Nearly 24 hours after it was announced Hulu wouldn’t be moving with its Ghost Rider standalone show, series star Gabriel Luna has broken his silence on the matter. Taking to Instagram, the Agents of SHIELD alum shared a heartfelt message thanking Jeph Loeb and the Marvel Television team for giving him a shot at bringing Robbie Reyes and one version of the Spirit of Vengeance to life.

The actor also thanked fans for their support from his time on SHIELD, before explaining the haphazard job securities of Hollywood. “The news was surprising, but I’ve always known that the nature of this business is that until your [sic] there, on the day, doing the thing it could still go away,” Luna says in his first statement since the cancellation news first surfaced. “Even then, that next day on the job ain’t guaranteed.”

Luna then closed everything out by reminded fans he’s going to begin focusing on promoting Terminator: Dark Fate heavily in the coming weeks as that hits theaters November 1st.

When first announced, Ghost Rider and Helstrom were apparently supposed to lead to a set a interconnected series on Hulu, not unlike what Netflix and Marvel TV did with Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders. Just last month, Loeb himself called the group of projects an “Adventure into Fear.” Loeb or Marvel Television has yet to comment on the cancellation or reveal any additional shows that could perhaps be a part of the studio’s offerings on Hulu.

Luna can be seen as Reyes/Ghost Rider in Agents of SHIELD Season Four, now streaming on Netflix. Runaways is next up for Marvel Television on December 13th before Helstrom and Agents of SHIELD hit airwaves in 2020.