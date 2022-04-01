Guardians of the Galaxy Drops April Fools’ Day Teaser for Cosmic Rewind

Walt Disney World just teased a big Guardians of the Galaxy ride reveal for Monday. On Twitter, the park nodded towards Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. James Gunn also got in on the fun with his own post foreshadowing a big announcement next week. Fans have known the coaster was coming for a while now and anticipation hasn’t died down. The fast-paced attraction will be right at home with Avengers Campus locations still solidifying themselves across the country. Comicbook.com had the chance to speak to Disney Imagineering executive proucer Michael Hundgen. During the interview, he expressed their excitement about brining the Guardians to fans in a new way.

“The Guardians characters are awesome,” Walt Disney Imagineering executive producer Michael Hundgen previously told ComicBook. “They’re fun, they’re irreverent, they’ve got great music. And so it felt like: If we can take advantage of bringing them to Walt Disney World, Epcot was a great home for them. We’ve talked about that this is the first Intergalactic Pavilion at Epcot. We’ve got lots of International Pavilions, but we’re going galactic with this addition. And we’re introducing guests to the planet Xandar and telling them how it was formed, telling them about their people, their traditions; and getting to see some of the great artifacts from their treasures; and then Rocket, Groot, Star-Lord and Gamora, they all show up.”

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1509896270474850306?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Disney descries the upcoming Park attraction: “Begin your adventure by touring the Galaxarium-a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies. You’ll even get to discover some of the incredible wonders of Xandar and learn about their technology.”

“Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Are you ready to rock out on an awesome quest across the cosmos to save the galaxy? It’s all up to you!”

“This family-friendly attraction features the first ever reverse-launch on a Disney coaster and is one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world! A new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering-this coaster rotates 360 degrees so you can focus on the action!”

