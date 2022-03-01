New Look at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Revealed by Disney Imagineer

Walt Disney World is just a few months away from opening the very first Marvel-themed ride in one of its four parks. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a new kind of rollercoaster coming to EPCOT this Summer, and Marvel fans everywhere are excited to see what the attraction has in store. Guests at EPCOT are starting to see Cosmic Rewind come together, at least on the outside. A newly-constructed Nova ship stands tall over the construction walls near the park’s entrance. The ride itself is coming together as well, and we now have a brand new look at one of the most important parts of the attraction.

On Monday, Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley shared a look at the loading station for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Riddley posted a behind-the-scenes photo of the area where guests will board the ride, along with some concept art that shows off the same location. Take a look!

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Recently, Imagineering revealed a first-look at the incredible load station of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in [D23] magazine,” Riddley wrote in the post. “It’s a stunning space — where EPCOT guests will get a chance to step aboard a Nova Corps ship and load into their Starjumper vehicles to take off with the Guardians of the Galaxy on a race through time and space! Our ride team has been hard at work testing this innovative ride system which we call an Omnicoaster. I have had the chance to experience it myself, and I can tell you — this is truly unlike anything we’ve ever done!”

Cosmic Rewind is a coaster that will also tell a story, keeping riders engaged with what’s going on around them by turning the cars as it moves. Many of the beloved characters from the Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy films will appear on the ride, with some cut scenes directed by franchise helmer James Gunn.

“The Guardians characters are awesome,” Walt Disney Imagineering executive producer Michael Hundgen told ComicBook.com. “They’re fun, they’re irreverent, they’ve got great music. And so it felt like: If we can take advantage of bringing them to Walt Disney World, Epcot was a great home for them. We’ve talked about that this is the first Intergalactic Pavilion at Epcot. We’ve got lots of International Pavilions, but we’re going galactic with this addition. And we’re introducing guests to the planet Xandar and telling them how it was formed, telling them about their people, their traditions; and getting to see some of the great artifacts from their treasures; and then Rocket, Groot, Star-Lord and Gamora, they all show up.”

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will open in Walt Disney World’s EPCOT this summer.