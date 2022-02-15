Disney World Adds More Details to Upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Attraction

The debut of Walt Disney World’s highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy ride is almost upon us. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is set to open in EPCOT this summer, marking the first Marvel-inspired ride in any Walt Disney World park. The coaster has been inching closer to completion over the last few months. In January, Disney erected an entire Xandarian ship outside of the attraction’s front gates, adding to the hype of every guest walking by.

Following the introduction of the ship, Disney has gone back to make some small additions and tweaks. Just this week, Walt Disney World News Today shared some photos of the extra work being done to the Xandarian ship. Some metal plates and extra pieces were added to the bottom of the ship’s nose, with the paint also getting receiving a touch-up in a few areas. Take a look!

Cosmic Rewind is a coaster that will also tell a story, keeping riders engaged with what’s going on around them by turning the cars as it moves. Many of the beloved characters from the Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy films will appear on the ride, with some cut scenes directed by franchise helmer James Gunn.

“The Guardians characters are awesome,” Walt Disney Imagineering executive producer Michael Hundgen told ComicBook.com. “They’re fun, they’re irreverent, they’ve got great music. And so it felt like: If we can take advantage of bringing them to Walt Disney World, Epcot was a great home for them. We’ve talked about that this is the first Intergalactic Pavilion at Epcot. We’ve got lots of International Pavilions, but we’re going galactic with this addition. And we’re introducing guests to the planet Xandar and telling them how it was formed, telling them about their people, their traditions; and getting to see some of the great artifacts from their treasures; and then Rocket, Groot, Star-Lord and Gamora, they all show up.”

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is the first Guardians-inspired ride to open in Walt Disney World, though it will be the second overall at any Disney park. Disneyland converted its Tower of Terror attraction into Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout.

