Disney World’s Guardians of the Galaxy Ride Gets One Step Closer to Opening

Walt Disney World is getting a major Marvel upgrade next year as it looks to open the new ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Fans have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of the first-of-its-kind “omnicoaster,” especially since it will be the first Marvel-themed ride in the Orlando theme park (California’s Disneyland has multiple Marvel rides already). There isn’t a firm date for Cosmic Rewind‘s opening beyond “2022,” but some new photos make it look as though the project is just about done.

On Thursday, Walt Disney World News Today (WDWNT) posted some photos from the exterior of Cosmic Rewind and the Wonders of Xandar pavilion at EPCOT. As you can see in the images, cast members are starting to work on the landscaping outside of the ride, which means that they’re finally preparing for that area to be seen by guests. If there was a lot more construction ahead, they wouldn’t be at the landscaping stage just yet. You can check out the photos below!

This isn’t a massive milestone for a new ride like Cosmic Rewind, and the landscaping outside doesn’t have anything to do with how the attraction itself will actually work. But it does mean we’re one step closer from actually being able to get on the new ride next year.

“The Guardians characters are awesome,” Walt Disney Imagineering executive producer Michael Hundgen told ComicBook.com. “They’re fun, they’re irreverent, they’ve got great music. And so it felt like: If we can take advantage of bringing them to Walt Disney World, Epcot was a great home for them. We’ve talked about that this is the first Intergalactic Pavilion at Epcot. We’ve got lots of International Pavilions, but we’re going galactic with this addition. And we’re introducing guests to the planet Xandar and telling them how it was formed, telling them about their people, their traditions; and getting to see some of the great artifacts from their treasures; and then Rocket, Groot, Star-Lord and Gamora, they all show up.”

Cosmic Rewind will be the first Guardians of the Galaxy ride at Walt Disney World, but the second overall at any Disney park. Following the success of the film franchise, Disneyland converted the Tower of Terror ride into Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout.

