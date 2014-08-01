Guardians of the Galaxy Director Shares Throwbacks of the Quill Family

✖

It's been nearly eight years since James Gunn introduced Marvel Cinematic Universe fans to the Guardians of the Galaxy. The third film is currently in production, and Gunn often shares fun throwbacks from the previous movies. The first Guardians film began with a flashback to Peter Quill's (Chris Pratt) childhood which tragically featured his mother's death. Peter was quickly scooped up by Yondu (Michael Rooker) and the Ravagers, leaving behind his grandpa. In the film, Meredith Quill was played by Laura Haddock, who also reprised the role in the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Grandpa Quill was played by Gregg Henry, who also appeared in both films, and Gunn just shared some great photos of the actors.

"On this day in 2016, @laurajhaddock who plays Meredith Quill met the inspiration for her character, my Mom, while Grandpa Quill (Gregg Henry) & I muse over a @nathanfillion / Simon Williams starring Tony Stark biopic. #GotGVol2 #GuardiansoftheGalaxy," Gunn shared. You can check out the photos below:

"Honesty they're great, I love this cast and crew," Gunn recently wrote on Twitter when asked about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. "But there is also a lot of sadness and near-daily tears knowing this is the last Guardians movie for most of us." The director also responded to a fan that said that this doesn't have to be the last Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Gunn added, "It does with this cast."

There's already been a lot of speculation about the threequel, and Gunn has previously hinted that there will be some major deaths in the movie, and many have guessed that Rocket will be the one to die. After the latest confirmation that this is the end, fans took to social media to express their fears about who might not survive the movie, and they're not the only ones to show a little sadness online. Karen Gillan (Nebula) also took to Twitter to react to Gunn's latest statement, sharing a slew of sad emojis.

Last year, Gillan shared that the third installment of the Guardians trilogy is "so emotional" that when she read the script along with Pom Klementieff (Mantis), they were both in "floods of tears." She added, "You're learning more about existing characters and on a deeper level ... I'm really excited at exploring Nebula, post-Thanos."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is set to be released on May 23, 2023.