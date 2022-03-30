Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn Says There’s “A Lot of Sadness” on Set of Vol 3.

James Gunn is hard at work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The latter of the two is set to be released later this year, and the former will be released exclusively in theaters in 2023. Although, he’s busy with the two projects, Gunn has had some time to answer fan questions on social media. When asked how the vibes were on set, the director reveals that there happens to be a lot of sadness.

“Honesty they’re great, I love this cast and crew,” Gunn wrote on Twitter. “But there is also a lot of sadness and near-daily tears knowing this is the last Guardians movie for most of us. #gotgvol3.” The director also responded to a fan that said that this doesn’t have to be the last Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Gunn added “It does with this cast.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/jamesgunn/status/1509272349945782278?s=21&t=hbwuRJIr7RlTtpGet2Vq-g

It looks like the director is hammering at the fact that this will probably be the last Guardians movie he does with this cast. Gunn previously revealed that after he’s done with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, he’s going to focus on his projects with DC Comics, including Peacemaker season 2. The director revealed as much in a recent interview with Variety.

“I think I pretty much have decided that after I’m done with Guardians, I’m going to be doing television for at least a year. My mind’s made up on that,” Gunn confirmed with the trade. “Not all the shows that we’re dealing with are things that I’m going to be writing and directing, so some of them may take different amounts of my time. Peacemaker is going to be me writing, me directing, and spending all my time on set. But other shows that may not be writing and directing or not directing all the episodes.”



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to hit theaters on May 23rd, 2021, with the original cast set to return. The film will also feature Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Elizabeth Debecki as Ayesha, Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, and Chukwudi Iwuji in an undisclosed role. Not much is currently known about the film, but we’re sure it’ll be another amazing film from the mind of James Gunn.



Does it make you sad to know that this is the final film with the original Guardians of the Galaxy cast? Are you excited to see the film? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!