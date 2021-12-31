Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn Celebrates Nebula Star Karen Gillan's Birthday by Showing Glimpse of "the Real Gillan"

✖

Happy Birthday, Karen Gillan! The actor known for Doctor Who, the Jumanji sequels, and for playing Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned 33 on November 28th. Many people have taken to social media to celebrate the star's special day, including James Gunn. Gunn directed Gillan in Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and they will soon be teaming up again for the franchise's third installment. Gunn took to Instagram today to honor Gillan and give a glimpse at the "real" her

"Happy Birthday, @karengillan! I found this good picture of you arriving to set at 5 am before getting into your Nebula makeup. I thought it would be great for the fans to get a glimpse of 'the real Gillan' as she is every day with her friends and co-workers behind the scenes, just being chill, flashing peace signs and stuff. 🎉," Gunn wrote. "How DARE you post this photo of me with no make-up on," Gillan joked in the comments. You can check out the photo below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

Gunn recently shared that he'd love for some DC directors to visit him on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but there has been no official word on when the threequel will start filming. Currently, we have no idea what to expect from Gunn's next Marvel movie, but Gillan previously teased that it will be the best yet.

"I don’t know exactly," Gillan said last year. "I think it’ll be in the next couple of years, but I’ve read Vol. 3 and I think it’s the best of the trilogy. I know that we’re all really excited to have James Gunn back as our fearless leader. So we’re all just really looking forward to getting back together."

In addition to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Gillan also has Gunpowder Milkshake coming up. The movie tells the story of "three generations of female assassins who, over the course of a single night, fight to stop a cycle of violence," with other synopses adding that the story features a "secret sisterhood" "that comes to the rescue of a mother-daughter assassin team." The cast is pretty epic! In addition to Gillan, it includes Black Panther's Angela Bassett, The Haunting of Bly Manor's Carla Gugino, and Star Trek: Discovery's Michelle Yeoh.

Gunpowder Milkshake will also feature Paul Giamatti (Billions), Ralph Ineson (The Witch), and Chloe Coleman (My Spy). The movie is expected to be released sometime in 2021.