Karen Gillan Says Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Is Best of Trilogy

At one point or another, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will finally start production and according to one of those involved in the movie, it’s going to be the best Guardians film yet. On the press tour for Jumanji: The Next Level, Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan told THR she’s read the script and it’s the best of the trilogy.

“I don’t know exactly,” Gillan says of a potential production start date for the movie. “I think it’ll be in the next couple of years, but I’ve read Vol. 3 and I think it’s the best of the trilogy. I know that we’re all really excited to have James Gunn back as our fearless leader. So we’re all just really looking forward to getting back together.”

Virtually nothing has been revealed in regards to a plot for the Guardians threequel, other than Gunn will return to close out the franchise’s original trilogy. Gunn himself has been his regular, interactive self since being reinstated as the director for Guardians 3, taking to social media to host Q&A sessions with fans on an increasingly frequent basis. In one such outing, Gunn told fans he has big plans for a cult Guardians character.

“I have big plans for Kraglin but you’ll have to wait and see what!” Gunn said of the role played by his brother Sean. It’s fully expected Kraglin will return for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, although the actor previously wouldn’t confirm whether he was officially a member of the group.

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies can be streamed on Disney+.

