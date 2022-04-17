Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star Karen Gillan Teases Big Changes to Nebula After Thanos’ Death

Big changes are in store for the Guardians of the Galaxy. James Gunn has said before that the group’s next movie will be the last time they’re all together, likely sending some of the team’s members their own way across the cosmos. Then there’s Nebula, a character Karen Gillan wants to play until the end of time. According to Gillan herself, Nebula is sure to undergo some pretty big changes since Thanos has been killed off for good.

“One of the most interesting things about Nebula for me was her relationship with her father and sister,” the actor told io9 during the press tour for her upcoming film Dual. “And now that her father, Thanos, has been eliminated, he was the source of all of her torment and abuse. It’s really interesting to explore how this character starts to heal and who this character starts to become now that the threat that was always looming over her is gone. So I’ve been having a lot of fun with that.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

On that same press tour, Gillan was asked how long she hopes to play the character, to which she admitted she was still very much obsessed with the idea of playing the cosmic pirate.

“I love my character so much. I’m obsessed with her. Honestly, I’m just fascinated.” Gillan said. “I think it’s just been so lucky. It’s like the gift that keeps on giving because she starts off as this villain, and I was given the opportunity to really kind of show her perspective and her point of view on things. I think’s been like six movies, and I just think she’s completely fascinating. Her whole family dynamic, her upbringing, toxic narcissistic family system. It’s all the stuff I love to explore.”

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates.

What members of the Guardians would you like to see spin-off shows of? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!