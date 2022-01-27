Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Confirms This Is the Last Time We’ll See This Team

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 director James Gunn is (once again) trying to prepare fans for the reality that this third film will be the end of the Guardians team they know and love. In his latest interview, Gunn says in clear, unabashed, terms that Guardians 3 will be “the last time people will see this team of Guardians.” While the statement certainly leaves room for hope that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will get a new team of cosmic protectors, it also underscores months (years?) of rumors that Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 will be killing off some beloved MCU characters.

“This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians,” Gunn told Deadline’s Hero Nation Podcast, regarding Guardians 3. “It’s big; it’s so, so big and dark, and different from what people might be expecting it to be.” He added that, “I just want to be true to the characters, the story and give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story. That’s always a little bit scary; I’m doing my best.”

In all honesty, there’s probably no “perfect” exit from the Guardians of the Galaxy that Gunn can fashion which will please all Marvel fans. Unless the only “reveal” is that the franchise will keep happily rolling along as is (see the quote above…), then some fans hearts are going to get broken. If you don’t already know some of the big rumors about whose head(s) are potentially on the chopping block – here’s a good breakdown of some theory.

For his part, James Gunn has been teasing and/or preparing fans for some big emotional blows in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 for years and years now – as recently as last summer, when he told teased that the (majority of) Guardians characters had been safe “At least for two movies,” then teasing ET that we’ll “have to wait and see” what his ominous words meant.

Previous comments from Gunn include teasing that he “can’t remember ANY comic book film where someone didn’t die!” during one of his impromptu social media Q&As with fans; and responding to direct question of “Will someone die in GOTG3,” with a firm “Yes” during a different Q&A. As stated: the man is not exactly trying to hide it.

With so many big character shake-ups coming to the cosmic side of the MCU, it’s no surprise that Guardians of the Galaxy will be part of that overhaul. Marvel Comics fans know there are a lot of ways the existing team can be reconfigured into something new and exciting – it all depends what Marvel Studios has planned.

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 will be in theaters on May 5, 2023.