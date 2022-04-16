Marvel Star Karen Gillan is Still “Obsessed” With Playing Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy



Karen Gillan is best known for her role as Nebula in Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. The actress has appeared in numerous films from the studio like Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and is expected to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder. All things considered, it seems that the actress isn’t tired of playing Nebula yet. While speaking with Comingsoon.net, Gillan revealed that she’s pretty obsessed with the character.

“I love my character so much. I’m obsessed with her. Honestly, I’m just fascinated.” Gillan said. “I think it’s just been so lucky. It’s like the gift that keeps on giving because she starts off as this villain, and I was given the opportunity to really kind of show her perspective and her point of view on things. I think’s been like six movies, and I just think she’s completely fascinating. Her whole family dynamic, her upbringing, toxic narcissistic family system. It’s all the stuff I love to explore.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Throughout all her appearances, it seems like the actress has a ton of fun playing Nebula. She previously stated something similar during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Gillan went as far as to reveal that she’s actually obsessed with the character. In a recent interview, the Guardians of the Galaxy star tells the trade how much she actually loves playing the character.

“I love my character so much. I’m sort of obsessed with her,” Gillan revealed in a previous conversation with THR. “I just get such a kick out of playing a character that’s really removed from myself. But I also feel really emotionally invested in her through everything that she’s gone through with Thanos and all of that. So I would love to continue the journey of the character. I don’t know what that would really look like without James or Dave, but I really like playing her, so I’m not eager to finish.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to hit theaters on May 23rd, 2023, with the original cast set to return. The film will also feature Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Elizabeth Debecki as Ayesha, Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, and Chukwudi Iwuji in an undisclosed role. Not much is currently known about the film, but we’re sure it’ll be another amazing film from the mind of James Gunn.

What do you think about Karen Gillan as Nebula? Are you excited to see the actress in upcoming films? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!