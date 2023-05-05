Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Maria Bakalova Praises Filmmaker James Gunn

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally hitting theatres next year, and a first look at the highly-anticipated threequel was shown at San Diego Comic-Con last month. Not only did the event reveal that Chukwudi Iwuji is playing the High Evolutionary, but Maria Bakalova is playing Cosmo the Spacedog. Bakalova rose to fame after being nominated for an Academy Award for playing the daughter of Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Currently, she's promoting her newest film, Bodies Bodies Bodies, and the subject of working with James Gunn on the new Guardians came up during a chat with Discussing Film.

"I love James Gunn, I want to work with him for the rest of my life! He's just everything," Bakalova shared. "I don't even know how to say it, he's so talented. He's so funny. He's so fun. He's such a great human being. What an example of a person that I'd want to be like. His dedication to his craft is admirable as well. It's just phenomenal. I've been very lucky to meet him and to have a chance to work with him. I want to do it again and again," she said with a laugh.

"Yeah, we need some puppy love in it!" she added when asked about Cosmo. "We need something like that out there. Cosmo created a new world for me. So I hope people will root for her and enjoy it."

When the news of Bakalova's casting was announced earlier this year, the actor took to Instagram to thank Gunn.

"THANK YOU @JamesGunn You are truly an EXTRAORDINARY creator and it's been the biggest honor for me to work with you! Your vision, your humor, your talent are beyond this world! Not only that but you're one of the most amazing humans I've ever met! I love you! I admire you! and I LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE everyone involved in #GotGVol3 and @marvelstudios! What a talent beautiful group of people #family," Bakalova tweeted earlier this summer. Gunn quickly responded, "Fun fact about Maria: She loves being a part of the Guardians so much she'd hang out on set on her days off. One of a kind. Glad you joined our slightly strange family, @MariaBakalova96!"

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is set to be released on May 23, 2023.