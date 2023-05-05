Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Footage Description From Comic-Con 2022

The highly-anticipated Marvel Studios panel is finally happened at San Diego Comic-Con, and fans were excited to learn what's in store for the MCU. Marvel previously teased some excitement for Hall H this year, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn hinted at his con involvement. The upcoming movie will see the return of some fan-favorite franchise stars as well as MCU newcomers, including Will Poulter as Adam Warlock. Now, a first look at the threequel has finally been revealed and we have an official description of what was shown.

Seen only in the room at San Diego Comic-Con, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis revealed a slew of details about the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 footage, writing:

"Guardians 3 footage sees the Guardians captured by Ravagers and Nebula reveals they have an appointment with Gamora. Peter Quill is caught all the way off guard. Peter reflects on their time together. 'You were everything to me,' he said. 'I thought you were gone but you're here and I miss you.' Gamora tells him that person was not her. We get our first look at Adam Warlock. A grown Groot fights back to back with Quill. High Evolutionary shows up. The Guardians float on a space planet. Gamora caps the trailer by calling Quill by the wrong name and turning him down. The Guardians joke on Quill for talking to her so intimately on an open communication line and they've been listening all along. It ends with Mantis asking what we know about Rocket. A shot of a very young Rocket Raccoon takes the screen. Much of the trailer was set to "Do You Realize" by Flaming Lips."

"Exactly 10 years ago this week, I flew to Wilmington, North Carolina, where [Kevin Feige was] shooting Iron Man 3," Gunn said at the panel, revealing there pitched Guardians of the Galaxy. "It was the beginning of this journey. I fell in love with these characters. They aren't really super heroes...they saved the universe a couple times but really what they do is they save each other...When I started telling that story I had sort of an end in sight...This is the end of that story. Some stories have an end, doesn't mean everybody dies."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will feature the return of Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax). Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot). In addition to Poulter, new cast members include Chukwudi Iwuji in an unknown role as well as The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm's Maria Bakalova, and Superstore alum Nico Santos.

Recently, The Direct shared an article that featured Pratt saying "[Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3] is the best work all of us have ever done" and that the movie is "a true masterpiece." Gunn shared the article and praised the movie's cast in a tweet.

"In truth, the cast – from Chris to Zoe to Dave to Karen to Sean to Pom – all gave it everything they had & left it all out on the floor & I'm so very proud of them as I watch these initial cuts," Gunn wrote "It makes my favorite aspect of filmmaking – the editing process – even more fun."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is set to be released on May 23, 2023.