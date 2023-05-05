Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Casts Borat Star in Key Role

✖

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has added Maria Bakalova to its cast, according to a new report from Deadline. Bakalova recently broke out in the Borat sequel which was released on Amazon last year. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn recently revealed there had been an "unannounced actor" involved with the production but gave no indication on who it was or what role they were playing. Now, Bakalova is revealed to have joined the Marvel franchise in what is being described as a "key role." The specifics of the characters are still being kept under wraps.

In fact, very little is known about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The plot has been kept secret but many of the cast members are known. Returning from previous Guardians of the Galaxy movies are Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Elizabeth Debicki, and Sylvester Stallone. Among the new faces will be Will Poulter, the actor who was cast as Adam Warlock. Gunn also brought The Suicide Squad star Daniela Melchior to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in a role which is also not yet revealed.

The Guardians of the Galaxy characters appeared in a couple of films from 2014 and 2017 before joining characters from the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Following the culmination of Marvel's Infinity Saga, the Guardians of the Galaxy will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder before concluding their trilogy with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2023. Given the ending of Avengers: Endgame, the Guardians might be on a journey to find Gamora who was lost in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the 2014-version of the character was plucked out of her existence and let loose in 2023.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 recently wrapped production, marking the end of the trilogy and Marvel's run with this team of Guardians. According to director James Gunn, Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt delivered a "beautiful speech" on the final day of filming. The future for the characters is unclear.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to be released on May 5, 2023.

(image credit to Getty Images, Michael Kovac / Contributor)