Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Set Photos Tease Film's Surprising Villain

Filming on the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has wrapped, and production continues for another few weeks on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. While details on both projects remain scarce, set photos from the latter surfaced online Monday, showing off the group's fancy new suits reminiscent of those worn by the team in the classic comics run by Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning. Not just that, however, but the photos also seemingly tease — or potentially even confirm — the film's primary antagonist.

In a batch of photos published by JustJared, both Chris Pratt and Karen Gillan can be seen in their new navy and red suits. With them, however, are a bunch of human and animal hybrids, dressed in what appears to be street clothes. For quite some time, the High Evolutionary has been rumored to be a part of the threequel and, coincidentally enough, the character is largely known for experimentations and haphazard creations, nearly always to a villainous fault.

Breakout Peacemaker star Chukwudi Iwuji is set to join Guardians 3, reportedly as the antagonist, meaning if these theories prove accurate, Iwuji's Marvel debut will be as a big-time villain. While the actor has spoken to his involvement in the franchise, he's yet to confirm his role in a public manner.

"I saw those [rumors] recently, I've seen that. I saw Silver Surfer, I saw Nova, I've seen [many]," Iwuji previously told The Movie Dweeb. "For me to wrap my head around the fact that I am the subject of speculation around the Internet is kind of fun. But I have to stay mum, I can't tell you. I'd love to."

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates.

