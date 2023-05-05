Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Wrap Confirmed by Director James Gunn

✖

It's not exactly a "Christmas in July" sort of situation, but James Gunn's latest update on Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is enough to spark a bit of excitement for when holiday season does roll around. On Saturday, Gunn confirmed on Twitter that shooting for the Holiday Special is complete as of this week with the project on track for its release this Christmas. Gunn also noted that shooting for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be finished in "about a week" with that film out next May. He accompanied his tweet with a pretty fitting GIF of someone collapsing from exhausting. You can check out the tweet for yourself below.

This technically isn't the first time Gunn has addressed the wrap of the Holiday Special. Earlier this week, Gunn showed off the wrap gift he got from Marvel Studios for the completion of principal photography on the project. As he shared at that time, the gift included eight different Christmas tree ornaments with each one featuring a member of the team including Knowhere's chief of security Cosmo as well as an ornament featuring a new look at Groot who appears to have grown into a more "adult" form resembling his likeness from Guardians of the Galaxy.

We finished shooting the Holiday Special this week (out this Christmas). We finish shooting Vol 3 in about a week (out in May). https://t.co/iEnqLjB0dk pic.twitter.com/e3pynjv2YI — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 30, 2022

Right now, we don't know a ton about the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, but comments made by Gunn as well as Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula, tease the upcoming special as being very funny and even "totally ridiculous" with Gunn even calling the project the greatest thing he's ever done.

"The Holiday Special is the greatest thing I've ever done in my life,' Gunn previously told RadioTimes.com. "It's totally ridiculous, and every day we can't believe that we're making it. We all completely love it. It is unlike anything that anyone's ever seen before. I can't wait for people to see it."

As for the other project Gunn mentioned in his tweet, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Gunn has also shared his love for that cast and crew, while also reflecting on that film being the last Guardians film.

"Honestly they're great, I love this cast and crew," Gunn recently wrote on Twitter. "But there is also a lot of sadness and near-daily tears knowing this is the last Guardians movie for most of us."

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special does not yet have a specific release date but is expected to debut in time for the holiday season this year. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to hit theaters May 5, 2023.