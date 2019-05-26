Could Mark Hamill End up Playing the High Evolutionary in Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

At some point — let’s say between now and 2023 — Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be hitting theaters, essentially wrapping up the first arc in the group’s history. Just last week, one surprisingly accurate Twitter leaker posted that the High Evolutionary would serve as the character who created Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), likely paving the way for the character to become the film’s big bad. If that’s the case, surely Marvel Studios would get a big-time name to play him, right?

Enter Mark Hamill. If you remember just over a year ago, the Star Wars alum met with Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn after the two had a brief conversation on Twitter. A month after the fact, Hamill admitted that he didn’t talk to the filmmaker about a role in Guardians 3 but let’s be honest — if he had, he surely wouldn’t spill the beans on Twitter.

When it comes to the High Evolutionary, the character would likely end up being a motion-capture performance, if not computer-generated in its entirety. Should that be the case, Hamill’s mastery of voiceover would likely be a suitable candidate for the role. Not only is he known for his time as The Joker on Batman: The Animated Series, but he’s also voicing Chuckie in the upcoming Child’s Play reboot — so it’s not like he hasn’t put in the work when it comes to voicing baddies. The High Evolutionary would be a mad scientist through and through, someone unhinged — a character Hamill could certainly voice.

Whatever the case, Gunn himself has said he’d love to have Hamill in the movie and it falls perfectly in-line with how Marvel has been casting their villains as of late — A-list names that are only committed to doing one film at a time. Look at Jude Law, Michael B. Jordan, Kurt Russell, Michael Keaton, and Jake Gyllenhaal, to name a few.

Would you be on board with Hamill voicing the High Evolutionary? If not him, who else would you like to see Hamill play in the MCU? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things cosmic Marvel!

Avengers: Endgame is now showing while Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd. Captain Marvel will be made available digitally on May 28th ahead of a home media release on June 11th.