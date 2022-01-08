Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chukwudi Iwuji on Rumors About Mystery Marvel Role

Chukwudi Iwuji is speaking out — but keeping mum — about his highly sought-after role in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. When writer-director James Gunn confirmed the Peacemaker actor was joining the Guardians cast, Gunn teased Iwuji won the role “most every big name actor in Hollywood wanted.” Online speculation has named cosmic characters like the Silver Surfer and Beta Ray Bill, but more recent rumors claim Iwuji will be playing the god-like creator called The High Evolutionary. Iwuji reacts to those rumors in a lengthy interview with The Movie Dweeb, saying he’ll be staying mum about his undisclosed role:

“I saw those [rumors] recently, I’ve seen that. I saw Silver Surfer, I saw Nova, I’ve seen [many],” Iwuji said. “For me to wrap my head around the fact that I am the subject of speculation around the Internet is kind of fun. But I have to stay mum, I can’t tell you. I’d love to.”

Gunn has only called Ijuwi “one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with” after directing him in Peacemaker, where Ijuwi plays a mercenary tasked with handling the vigilante Christopher Smith (John Cena).

Ijuwi joins fellow Marvel newcomer Will Poulter, who enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Adam Warlock. Returning franchise stars include Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), Sylvester Stallone (Stakar Ogord), Vin Diesel (the voice of Groot), and Bradley Cooper (the voice of Rocket Raccoon).

“It’s been a strange & long & at times challenging journey to get here, but the obstacles along the way have only made this moment more blissful. Back on set with my Guardians family for the first day of shooting #gotgvol3,” Gunn tweeted in November, revealing the first look at Iwuji with his new co-stars.

Marvel Studios has scheduled Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to open in theaters on May 5, 2023.