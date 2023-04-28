Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star Will Poulter Speaks Out on Adam Warlock Spinoff Movie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 may be a goodbye for some Marvel originals, but it also represents a hello to some fresh faces. Since he was teased in the post credits scene of 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (or since 2013's Thor: The Dark World's blink-and-miss-it cocoon), fans have waited with baited breath for Adam Warlock to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. It was long understood that that arrival would come in Vol. 3. Throughout 2021's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 pre-production, Adam Warlock was touted as one of the most highly sought-after roles in Hollywood, with talent like George McKay (1917) and Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton) being considered for the part before Will Poulter (Dopesick) ultimately landed it.

Considering his prevalence in Marvel Comics, many expect Vol. 3 to be just the first of many MCU appearances for Poulter's Warlock, but what comes next is uncertain. When asked about a possible Adam Warlock solo movie, Poulter emphasized that he is in the dark.

"I wish I knew. No, I have no idea. I would like to know and I would like an Adam movie for sure," Poulter told Variety. "I'm just kind of waiting by my phone for that. If that's in the cards, that would be lovely for me. I genuinely have no idea."

On the page, Adam Warlock is one of Marvel's most famous protagonists. He has the ability to project cosmic energy blasts, fly at top speed, and even enough strength to wield the infinity gauntlet. He has stood toe-to-toe with Thanos as well, besting the Mad Titan before forming the Infinity Watch group.

With Poulter being just 30 years old, there is room to build a long-term arc around his Warlock going forward. Director James Gunn noted he kept Warlock's youth in mind when casting Poulter as he wanted to give him room to "become this really important character" in the MCU for years to come.

"People online were saying, 'Oh, Tom Cruise should be Adam Warlock,'" Gunn said in a past interview. "I wanted somebody who was youthful, and I wanted the person who had the dramatic chops and the comedic chops, not only for this movie but for what Marvel will use Adam Warlock for in the future."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters next Friday, May 5th.