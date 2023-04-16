Six years after Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) hatched a plan to destroy the Guardians in a post-credits scene ending 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the man-god Adam Warlock is born. New footage from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 reveals the power of Warlock (Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Will Poulter), who the Golden High Priestess of the Sovereign named "Adam" and created in a golden cocoon to be "the next step in our evolution — more powerful, more beautiful, more capable of destroying the Guardians of the Galaxy."

A new Vol. 3 TV spot, below, shows Adam's powers inspired by the comics — namely, his ability to fire blasts of cosmic energy from his hands as concussive forces. In the comics, Adam is a cosmic crusader with superhuman strength, stamina, and agility, and the ability to manipulate energy and matter.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Adam Warlock, Explained



In the comics, Adam Warlock emerged from a cocoon on Earth as "Him": a synthetic lifeform and being of vast power created in a super-sophisticated lab called the Beehive to be "the perfect man of the future" — and a new breed of conqueror. A child-like creation of the Enclave, the soul-searching Him eventually became the golden gladiator known as Adam Warlock and crossed paths with the god-like High Evolutionary, creator of the New Men and Counter-Earth: a paradise planet envisioned to be Earth's double but free of all evil.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Wielding the Soul Gem embedded in his forehead — one of the six powerful Infinity Gems — the god-slaying cosmic crusader Adam Warlock went on to fight alongside the Avengers, the Infinity Watch, and the Guardians of the Galaxy, opposing such foes as Thanos and Adam's archenemy: the evil Magus. While the live-action Adam is born after the MCU Infinity Saga that reached its climax in Avengers: Endgame, his comic book counterpart was a key player in the three-part Infinity saga of the '90s: The Infinity Gauntlet, The Infinity War, and The Infinity Crusade.

In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova, Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens only in theaters May 5th. Tickets are now on sale.