Guardians of the Galaxy Variant Cover Features Will Poulter's Adam Warlock

Will Poulter's Adam Warlock gets the spotlight on a new variant cover for Marvel's relaunch of Guardians of the Galaxy. The new volume of the Marvel series comes just ahead of the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which introduces the live-action version of Adam Warlock. Guardians of the Galaxy brings together the creative team of Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Kev Walker, and a special one-of-a-kind comic book cover for the first issue will use a photo still of Will Poulter as Adam Warlock from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

"In Marvel comics, the character of Adam Warlock is among the most powerful and fascinating beings of the Marvel Universe," Marvel's history lesson on Adam Warlock reads. "Created by scientists on earth to be the 'perfect man,' he took to space where he became a protector of the Infinity Stones and played pivotal roles in classic sagas like Infinity Gauntlet and Infinity Watch."

While Adam Warlock hasn't been one of the heroes featured on covers and teaser art for Guardians of the Galaxy #1, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him pop up early during its run to coincide with the new film. The new roster of Guardians features Star-Lord, Nebula, Gamora, Mantis, and Drax, with the mysterious "Grootfall" at the center of their adventures.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Who Or What Is Grootfall?

The looming question of "Who or What Is Grootfall?" is behind the newest volume of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. The series is returning to Marvel's monthly publishing slate under the guidance of writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, and artist Kev Walker. Since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is coming out this spring, it only makes sense that Marvel brings back the Guardians as well. Star-Lord, Gamora, Nebula, Mantis, and Drax make up this iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy, but the larger mystery behind the series deals with the loveable Groot– except the only thing we know about him is he's behind some type of "Grootfall" incident.

The latest tease for "Grootfall" comes on the cover of April's Guardians of the Galaxy #3. The cover by Daredevil artist Marco Checchetto features a demonic-looking Groot with yellow energy pulsating from his eyes and mouth. We also see images of Nebula, Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, and Mantis looking pretty terrified at the sight of their buddy Groot. "Check out the cover to GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #3 now and discover more about the secrets behind GROOTFALL in GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #1 on April 12!" the Marvel press release reads.