Guardians of the Galaxy 3's James Gunn Says Adam Warlock Isn't a Hero

As has become the norm within the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, the property's third feature will also feature multiple villains. During San Diego Comic-Con last July, it was revealed Chukwudi Iwuji's High Evolutionary will serve as the primary antagonist of the picture. Another antagonist fans can expect to see is Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), who will still be acting on the behalf of The Sovereign when the film picks up.

In a new piece shared in Empire Magazine on Monday, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 helmer James Gunn confirmed Warlock is far from a good guy. "It's kind of more complicated than that," the filmmaker told the magazine. "But he's definitely not a good guy. What we're seeing is the infant form of Warlock, newly out of the cocoon, and he does not understand life very well. He's basically a baby."

Not only that, but it would seem Marvel Studios has big plans for the fan-favorite cosmic stalwart beyond Vol. 3. According to Gunn, Poulter was cast in part due to his "youthful" nature.

"People online were saying, 'Oh, Tom Cruise should be Adam Warlock,'" Gunn continued. "I wanted somebody who was youthful, and I wanted the person who had the dramatic chops and the comedic chops, not only for this movie but for what Marvel will use Adam Warlock for in the future."

When it comes to the High Evolutionary, another cosmic favorite, Iwuji was cast after working with Gunn on HBO Max's Peacemaker series.

"The production is so big. James and I, we're picking up where we left off," Iwuji told Variety last February when discussing joining the Guardians sequel. "[The character] is very different from Murn. It requires different stuff from me. The way James works with me is pretty much the same, which is he trusts my choices – but at the same time when I give him a choice, he's ready to push it further. He's making me push myself. This character needs an extremism that I didn't need to really tap into in Peacemaker that I'm tapping into here. Our relationship remains the same, one of enjoyment, mutual love and trust."

https://comicbook.com/marvel/news/guardians-of-the-galaxy-vol-3-chukwudi-iwuji-high-evolutionary-comic-con-2022/#

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and the rest of the Guardians franchise, is now available exclusively on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.