Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: New Look at Adam Warlock Revealed

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has revealed a new look at Adam Warlock, who is potentially one of the most pivotal new characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Adam Warlock is played by actor Will Poulter, best known for his roles in films like We're the Millers and The Maze Runner Trilogy. In the latest image from GotGv3, we see Warlock riding a shotgun in the cockpit of a ship, with his master/creator Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) sitting in front as captain. From the image, it looks as though Ayesha is either giving Adam Warlock a look of concern or issuing an order to the superbeing she's unleashed upon the galaxy.

In the MCU version of his story, Adam Warlock was created by Ayesha, after she and her people The Sovereign were defeated by the Guardians of the Galaxy at the start of GotGv2. Fearing she would be punished by the Sovereign council for her defeat, Ayesha used a special birth pod to create a "perfect being" who could take out the Guardians. She named that creation "Adam."

It's not hard to surmise that the photo above takes place early in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, as we pick up with Ayesha doing exactly what she set out to do: find the Guardians of the Galaxy and kill them. Between Adam Warlock and whatever the High Evolutionary has at this disposal, The Guardians of the Galaxy will certainly have some major threats to face.

In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past," the synopsis reads. "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

In addition to Will Poulter's Adaman Warlock, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 will introduce a new Marvel Cinematic Universe villain, with Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary. Additionally, the film will include The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior, Superstore's Nico Santos, and Borat 2's Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog. Returning cast members include Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was released in theaters on May 5th.

