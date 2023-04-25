Major Guardians of the Galaxy Star Wants Marvel to Recast Their Hero After Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is going to be the last time this iteration of the cosmic team will appear on-screen together. Guardians helmer James Gunn has even confirmed he's done directing films in the franchise after the threequel, with actors playing coy as to whether or not they'll return in future Marvel Cinematic Universe. Zoe Saldana is one such actor that took to a recent interview to spread doubt on a potential return. In fact, Saldana herself aired her wishes that Marvel executives recast her role so another actor can play Gamora.

"The one thing I would not want is for Gamora to go away. She's been such an impactful character for fans, and especially female fans, and young female fans. I would love for Marvel to figure out a way to find that next generation of actors that can incarnate these characters, and give them this immortality that fans generationally keep coming back to," Saldana told Total Film magazine (via The Direct).

That said, Saldana added she was thankful for the time Marvel Studios granted her. "But me, per se? I mean, I signed up for one, and I got 10 years. Lucky me, man. I have no complaints," the actor continued. "And I'm moving on with so much grace and gratitude in my heart."

What is Guardians of the Galaxy 3 going to be about?

Marvel's synopsis for the sequel can be found below.

"In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past," the synopsis reads. "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and the rest of the Guardians franchise, is now available exclusively on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5th.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.