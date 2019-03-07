Laurie Hernandez Thanks Marvel For Inspiring Her Leotards

✖

Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez made headlines in February when she performed her 2021 Winter Cup routine in Captain Marvel-inspired gear. The leotard got the stamp of approval from Carol Danvers herself, Brie Larson and at the time, Hernandez teased that more of her outfits for the rest of the year were inspired by superheroes. Now, Hernandez is thanking Marvel for the inspiration in a new social media post showing off not just her Captain Marvel look, but three others as well.

In a post on Twitter, Hernandez shared a photo that showed leotards inspired by Black Panther, Scarlet Witch (from WandaVision), and Sam Wilson's Captain America (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as compared to the actual characters' looks.

"This is kinda lit @Marvel thanks for the inspo," Hernandez captioned the post. You check it out for yourself below.

this is kinda lit @Marvel thanks for the inspo🌟 pic.twitter.com/MvD1s7KEhK — Laurie Hernandez (@LaurieHernandez) June 6, 2021

Hernandez isn't the only athlete who has taken inspiration from Marvel's superheroes for their gear and for Marvel Cinematic Universe stars like Larson, it's the inspiration that the characters give others that is a part of why she took the role in the first place.

"The thing that has just broken my heart open the most has been how many different kinds of people respond to Carol. That, it’s kind of exactly like seeing you (Tegan Nox) wrestle with the star, with why I chose to do the movie, so I was like ‘I want to work really hard to create a symbol that other people can take and wear and feel power in,' that was it,” she explained. “It wasn’t about me, it was about her and that star and what this means."

As for Hernandez, it isn't just Marvel that inspires her leotards. A fan asked her on Twitter when she would do leotards inspired by She-Ra and Hernandez explained that her Scarlet Witch look was almost a She-Ra look.

"I was so close to making a S4 Catra leo - one mesh sleeve, one black one and then I did Scarlet Witch instead, haha," Hernandez wrote.

Both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are now streaming on Disney+. Marvel Studios' next series, Loki, debuts Wednesday, June 9th.

What do you think about Hernandez's Marvel-inspired leotards? Let us know in the comments!

Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images, Marvel Studios