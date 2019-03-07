Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Shows Support for Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez

✖

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson showed her support for Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez this weekend. The gold medal winner decided to rep Carol Danvers during her 2021 Winter Cup routine. The crowd seemed to enjoy the performance, and the MCU star was fully on board too. Now, there have been some athletes to wear Captain Marvel-inspired shoes or clothes, but a lot of them haven’t competed in the Olympics. If that wasn’t enough pop culture flexing, Hernandez also used a song from Hamilton for the routine as well. When Larson saw the post inviting the Marvel actress to co-sign on her outfit, she couldn’t resist. She’s famously not prone to a bunch of social media, but the Captain Marvel star made sure to tell the athlete, “@LaurieHernandez Consider this my formal stamp of approval!! Watching and wishing you strength in your return!”

Hernandez said in her post, “ok so I told some of y’all that my legs I designed for this year are all inspired by superheroes... here’s the first one! @brielarson queen do u approve?? #captainmarvel”

@LaurieHernandez Consider this my formal stamp of approval!! Watching and wishing you strength in your return! pic.twitter.com/weNWbZgEkA — Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 28, 2021

Larson has gone on the record about why she chose to take on the Captain Marvel role recently. Carol Danvers is a giant source of inspiration for a massive number of fans across the comic book spectrum. Hernandez and Rhea Ripley from the WWE are only a few of the stars that have paid homage.

"The thing that has just broken my heart open the most has been how many different kinds of people respond to Carol. That, it’s kind of exactly like seeing you (Tegan Nox) wrestle with the star, with why I chose to do the movie, so I was like ‘I want to work really hard to create a symbol that other people can take and wear and feel power in,' that was it,” she said. “It wasn’t about me, it was about her and that star and what this means."

WandaVision is currently streaming on Disney+. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.

