Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Reveals Captain Marvel-Inspired Gear

Laurie Hernandez showed off some new Captain Marvel gear during her 2021 Winter Cup routine. This was her first competitive outing in five years, and she was out to make a statement. Hernandez is not the first athlete to invoke Carol Danvers during a sanctioned event, but she did it with style. The gold medal winner pop culture double-dipped during the Winter Cup routine with her song selection. Hamilton fans immediately recognized “The Room Where It Happens” filling up the room during tat dazzling performance. Clearly, she and her team were pleased with the result and she posted about the routine on social media. Hernandez tagged Lin Manuel-Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr. on Twitter. Check out what she wrote on Instagram down below:

Earlier this year, Brie Larson talked about what made her take the role of Captain Marvel originally. The character exists as a source of inspiration for so many fans across the comic book spectrum. You can see the impact of this when legit stars like Hernandez or Rhea Ripley dress up like the Avenger.

"The thing that has just broken my heart open the most has been how many different kinds of people respond to Carol. That, it’s kind of exactly like seeing you (Tegan Nox) wrestle with the star, with why I chose to do the movie, so I was like ‘I want to work really hard to create a symbol that other people can take and wear and feel power in,' that was it,” she explained. “It wasn’t about me, it was about her and that star and what this means."

Photo Credit: Darron Cummings/AP