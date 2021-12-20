Hawkeye Episode 5 May Uncover New Yelena Plot Hole

Hawkeye is moving right along on Disney+, with the season finale set to debut in a matter of day. With the weekly release Marvel Studios opts to do with its event shows, fans can’t help but point out one thing they’re currently considering to be a plot hole, involving none other than Yelena Belova, the beloved Black Widow played by Florence Pugh. If you remember back to Black Widow, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) was the one to hire Pugh to hunt down Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner).

Fast forward to Hawkeye, and de Fontaine has precisely nothing to do with the series—at least as of yet. Furthermore, Belova expressly stated she was hired by Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga) and not de Fontaine.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, there’s a lot that can happen in one episode, and should the Hawkeye finale be Marvel’s longest episode of television yet, you shouldn’t assume this won’t be resolved just quite yet.

The most simple explanation is that de Fontaine is the one operating this Thunderbolts-type group and she was contacted by Bishop, or Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) for that matter, to take care of the situation. If they were hired, it still wouldn’t explain why de Fontaine tells Belova that Barton killed Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), since any kind of explanation at the point would be unnecessary.

But again, we still have an hour left of Hawkeye to get through, so maybe fans should revisit that idea come later this week.

The first five episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+ while Spider-Man: No Way Home is exclusively in theaters.

What other characters do you hope to see pop up in Hawkeye? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.