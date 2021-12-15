Hawkeye Fans React To Huge Eleanor Bishop Moment

The penultimate episode of Hawkeye dropped on Disney+ today, and fans are freaking out about the show’s biggest moments. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Not only did Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) have an epically tense dinner scene, but the moment fans have been waiting for finally happened… Vincent D’Onofrio has officially returned as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, a role he first played in Netflix’s Daredevil series. Not only is Kingpin the big bad of Hawkeye, but it was revealed that he’s been working with Kate’s mother, Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga). Many fans have been suspicious of Eleanor since Episode 1, so there are a lot of strong reactions circulating on Twitter.

At the end of Episode 5, “Ronin,” all is revealed when Yelena sends Kate a photo of Eleanor with Fisk. While we haven’t seen the two characters interact beyond that, there’s no denying fans were right to suspect Eleanor. You can check out some of the fan reaction tweets below…

