A collaboration between Hawkeye and ESPN’s Monday Night Football shows off the archery skills of Clint Barton and Kate Bishop. The dance crew Jabbawockeez help introduce the highlight video that recruits the Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld. Since ESPN and Marvel Studios are both owned by Disney, the conglomerate often does cross-promotion between its entities. Since Hawkeye is only a few days away from its official release, the NFL matchup of the New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers puts the archers’ accuracy to the test.

“In this line of work, precision is everything,” Renner says. We then see a scene of Clint and Kate on a bridge following a harrowing high-speed chase involving the Tracksuit Draculas. An extended cut of the action scene was first revealed during Marvel Studios’ Disney+ Day special. “It’s the difference between a crushing defeat, and saving the day,” Steinfeld adds. The duo then goes on to say that being a superhero may look easy, but “being the man (or woman) is no simple task.”

Tampa Bay quarterback and multiple-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is compared to an accurate marksman. His targets are receivers such as Mike Evans, Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski, and Chris Godwin, which all helped the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl last season. However, the Giants have nothing to lose as the team aims for an upset.

“Tonight, the fight is on,” Renner proclaims. “With no room for mistakes,” Steinfeld adds. “Cause you never know what to expect on Monday Night Football.”

The stars and creators behind Hawkeye have been revealing new tidbits in the lead-up to the Disney+ premiere. Co-director Rhys Thomas confirmed how long Hawkeye takes place after Avengers: Endgame. “We get to see where [Clint Barton’s] at, we’re two years after the events of Endgame. And so we get to see what he’s been doing and how he’s dealing with his past.”

“Having the Christmas framework was an exciting way in, because I think it delivers a unique energy and atmosphere,” Thomas told Total Film. “We had that tool in our toolbox. Part of the fun is that, because Clint is a human character with no superpowers, it was a joy being able to focus in more on character.”

Hawkeye will also set up a spinoff starring the Native American deaf superhero Echo, and there are rumblings Kate Bishop will eventually join a Young Avengers project, either in a streaming series or big-screen movie.

Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld star in Hawkeye, premiering November 24th on Disney+.