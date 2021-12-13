Hawkeye: Who Owns the Rolex Watch From Avengers Compound?

It didn’t take long for Marvel fans to stop talking about the mysterious “Uncle” name drop in , and it’s all thanks to a Rolex watch, of all things. The auction in Hawkeye‘s first episode revealed a watch that was found in the rubble of Avengers Compound, and multiple bidders showed quite the interest in it before the Tracksuit Mafia broke in to steal it. The watch belongs to someone important, and according to Clint, it contains vital information. So who does the watch actually belong to?

This is the question that Marvel fans hope to see answered in the next couple of weeks. While the show hasn’t revealed anything official just yet, there are plenty of theories out there about who might be the watch’s original owner.

Clint tells Kate in last week’s episode that the watch belonged to an old colleague of his, one that is no longer part of the action, and that the information on the piece would put that person in immediate danger. The most popular theory around is that the watch has something to do with Clint’s wife Laura Barton, who has been showing lately that she may have a secret history of her own.

Laura has been helping Clint with the case from their home, and it has many fans wondering if she’s the MCU version of Mockingbird. In the comics, Clint is married to SHIELD agent Bobbi Morse for a while. Bobbi goes by the name Mockingbird. This has led to the theory that Laura met Clint when they worked together at SHIELD, and later decided to retire and protect their family. The fact that information about Clint’s kids is found next to the watch in Maya’s apartment definitely helps support the idea.

There are a number of popular heroes or characters from the comics that could be introduced to the MCU through this Rolex mystery, but that doesn’t seem nearly as likely as the watch’s connection to Laura Barton. If it does belong to an Avenger, given that it was found at the compound, we probably shouldn’t look too far past Hawkeye himself.

Kate just recently found out that Clint was the person operating as Ronin during the Blip, mercilessly killing criminals to try and cover up the pain of losing his family to the Snap. Every major underworld figure on the planet wants to find the real Ronin, including Maya and her “Uncle,” because of the pain Ronin caused them. The watch definitely could’ve been one that Clint wore during his time as Ronin. That would mean the person he’s referring to as an old colleague is actually himself. It would also explain why the watch being in the wrong hands puts his family in danger.

There are only two episodes of Hawkeye left, and the Rolex as emerged as one of the show’s most important mysteries. There’s no way we don’t learn more about its original owner before the series comes to an end.

