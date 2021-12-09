Hawkeye Director Promises Uncle Tease “Won’t Leave Fans Hanging”

By now, you already know Marvel Studios jumpstarted the world of event programming. While the Burbank-based outfit didn’t invent it by any stretch of the imagination, the studio’s latest offerings have once again shifted how fans consume media. As streaming has gotten more popular, the need for weekly television shows that we all huddled around once a week dwindled. After all, the binge model was in.

Fast forward a few years and streamers slowly started to get back into the mood of weekly releases. Amazon started with The Boys, and Marvel Studios continued the pattern with all of its releases on Disney+. The change has reinvented the land of event programming.

Because of that, it’s led Marvel fans to speculate until they’re blue in face. With WandaVision, fans wouldn’t stop bringing up Mephisto. Now, Hawkeye showed fans a mysterious tease of Maya Lopez’s “uncle,” leaving fans to speculate on the identity of the character. According to Hawkeye directors Bert and Bertie, the uncle tease should be resolved before too long at all.

“[The filmmakers at] Marvel are experts are teasing things in their shows,” Bert told us Wednesday when asked if fans would ever find out the identity of the uncle. “But they never leave you hanging.”

She then started to smile and added, “for too long” before moving on to the next question.

Most believe the uncle will end up being revealed as one Wilson Fisk, played by none other than Vincent D’Onofrio. The actor played Kingpin in three seasons of Netflix’s Daredevil series, and the character is closely tied to Lopez’s (Alaqua Cox) origin in the Marvel comics lore.

As for confirmation of Kingpin’s involvement, neither director would budge on making a potential reveal.

The first four episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.

