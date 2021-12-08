Hawkeye Fans Think Laura Barton Could Be MCU’s Mockingbird

In the lead-up to Wednesday’s new episode of Hawkeye, Marvel fans couldn’t stop talking about the on-screen return of Yelena Belova, a moment that we already knew was coming thanks to Black Widow and a recent teaser. However, Yelena’s attack on Clint has been a bit overshadowed by a new fan theory that was born out of this episode. There is more to Laura Barton than the MCU previously established, and there’s a good chance she might be another popular Marvel character in disguise.
WARNING: This article contains spoilers from the latest episode of Hawkeye! Continue reading at your own risk…
In Wednesday’s new Hawkeye, we learn that Laura actually has some experience helping Clint on missions, showing off an ability to track information and change languages from sentence to sentence. Clint also mentions that the watch in Maya’s possession belonged to someone close to him, and it has information that could put that person in danger. That watch was found next to information about Clint’s family. When you put all of that together, it makes a compelling case that Laura is actually the MCU’s Mockingbird.
In the comics, Bobbi Morse was a SHIELD agent known as Mockingbird, and she’s married to Clint for quite a while. Between the Bartons’ marriage and Laura’s sudden ability to assist her Avenger husband on an important case, a ton of Marvel fans are believing that Mockingbird has been in the MCU all along.