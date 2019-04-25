Jeremy Renner Reveals Return Of Ronin Tattoo

✖

Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton is going to have his same tattoo sleeve from Avengers: Endgame in the Hawkeye series, which is being billed as his Ronin tattoo. This, of course, makes sense because the alternative would be Clint running to a tattoo removal spot to get his entire arm cleaned up when his wife and kids were snapped back into existence. Such a process might take longer than the five years they were missing. Either way, Renner shared a photo on social media which shows him in a make up trailer on the set of Hawkeye where his arm is once again rocking the Ronin tattoo.

Hawkeye was last seen talking to Wanda in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame before reuniting with his wife and kids. In the time where he believed his family was gone, Hawkeye took on a Ronin identity and used samurai-like skills to combat criminals and serve justice himself. In the upcoming Hawkeye series, the character will essentially be passing the mantle on to Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop.

"I'll be home for Christmas," Renner wrote in a tweet, complete with a photo of his character's tattoo sleeve. See the tweet and photo below!

Hawkeye will also star Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

"They're both Hawkeyes in a way, right?" MCU producer Trinh Tran previously told ComicBook.com of Kate Bishop and Clint Barton. "So you want to make sure... I'm always interested in introducing new characters. And now we have a fascinating young female who is very interested in this role. So you're going to see a balance of both."

Hawkeye is expected to debut exclusively on Disney+ in late 2021.