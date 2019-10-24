Avengers: Endgame Producer on Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye Series, Kate Bishop Plans

Ahead of Avengers: Endgame‘s release, I sat down with producer Trinh Tran to talk about the film for a standard 15-minute interview. Those 15-minutes were almost more than enough seeing as the film was so loaded with spoilers that those involved could hardly talk about it, however, ahead of the release Tran did have one admission: the character she was most looking forward to in Endgame was Hawkeye. When the film came out, it was revealed that Jeremy Renner‘s Clint Barton had become a unhinged samurai of sorts, trying to deal with the burden of having lost his entire family. Now, Tran is going on to produce the Hawkeye series on Disney+, which might have influenced her pre-Endgame excitement.

“It was in early development in terms of discussing what the project would be and I was very interested in that character, which is why that was the answer,” Tran told ComicBook.com on Thursday. “That was over a year ago!”

In the time which has passed since Endgame‘s release, the Hawkeye series has developed significantly. As the rumors go, Hailee Steinfeld will be the face of Kate Bishop, but Tran was not ready to confirm such news just yet. Still, she admits the events of Endgame will certainly be a factor for the 2021 series.

“I think with Endgame, it’s always going to impact all of the characters that we are introducing in our Disney+ streaming shows as well as the future of features, right, for the characters that are still existing,” Tran said. “So you’re just going to have to find… I can’t say much about that!”

While Renner’s Hawkeye has been written as ready for retirement, Tran seems to be teasing that both Clint Barton and Kate Bishop will be a focus of the series. “Well, they’re both Hawkeyes in a way, right?” she says. “So you want to make sure… I’m always interested in introducing new characters. And now we have a fascinating young female who is very interested in this role. So you’re going to see a balance of both.”

Of course, Hawkeye marks the first time the titular character will be featured in a story designed for episodic installments on the small screen. This should not have much of an impact on its production, though. “We’re treating our shows as if we’re making our features,” Tran says. “I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you’ve seen. So that’s always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]’s mindset of let’s make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it’s going to feel like it’s just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it’s going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we’ll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter.”

The Hawkeye series does not yet have a release date. Avengers: Endgame is available now on blu-ray and digital downloads.