Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Goes Back to Clint Barton's Home in New Set Photo

It looks like the Barton Farm might be making a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner essentially has the Marvel Studios equivalency of tenure, he's had a little leeway sharing behind-the-scenes shots on his social media profiles. Earlier this week, he revealed he was filming his last scene for the upcoming Disney+ series. Now, the actor has shared another BTS shot, teasing the return of his life out on the homestead.

In the snapshot Renner released, he's being interviewed on set, seemingly for the accompanying marketing material involved with the show, such as an episode of Marvel's Assembled. As you can see in the photo below, which was originally shared to the actor's Instagram Story, the set Renner is located on looks to be set inside of a home.

(Photo: Instagram / Jeremy Renner)

Renner will be joined by Hailee Steinfeld, playing the fan-favorite Kate Bishop — the latest hero to don the Hawkeye moniker in the Marvel source material. Other new addition include Ver Farmiga (Elanor Bishop), Fra Fee (The Clown), Tony Dalton (Swordsman), Alaqua Cox (Echo), Zahn McClarnon (William Lopez), and Florence Pugh reprising her role as Yelena Belova from Black Widow.

"We're treating our shows as if we're making our features," Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran previously told ComicBook.com of the production value behind Disney+ shows. "I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you've seen. So that's always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]'s mindset of let's make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it's going to feel like it's just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it's going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we'll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter."

Hawkeye has yet to set a release date.

