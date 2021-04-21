Jeremy Renner Reveals Marvel's Hawkeye Has Wrapped Filming

✖

Marvel's Hawkeye series is officially wrapping production if Jeremy Renner's Instagram story is any indication. The actor who debuted in the part in the first Thor movie has reprised the role of Hawkeye in The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Utron, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Endgame. Now, he is suited up for a series with his character's name in the title which will also share the screen and story with Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop and the Disney+ shows continue to usher in a new age of heroes. Renner posted his update about production on his Instagram story Tuesday.

"Last day, for now," Renner wrote on a mirror photo of himself as Clint Barton. "This is not goodbye, but a see you soon." He seems to be implying his days as Hawkeye are not through following this first season of the Hawkeye series. For now, there are no known plans for a next appearance of Clint Barton elsewhere in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe but there is also plenty being cooked up behind the scenes.

Check out Renner's post to Instagram in the tweet from ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast below!

Hawkeye may be the enext MCU series to see the evolution of one character into a new type of hero, similar to how Wanda Maximoff evolved into the Scarlet Witch in WandaVision and Sam Wilson seems poised to be the new Captain America by the end of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. This time around, Kate Bishop may be taking on the Hawkeye mantle moving forward. Hawkeye will also star Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

"They're both Hawkeyes in a way, right?" MCU producer Trinh Tran previously told ComicBook.com. "So you want to make sure... I'm always interested in introducing new characters. And now we have a fascinating young female who is very interested in this role. So you're going to see a balance of both."

