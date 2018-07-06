Hot Toys’ Black Panther T’Chaka Figure is a Toy Fair Exclusive That You Can Order Now

Hot Toys has unveiled another outstanding sixth scale figure from Marvel‘s massive hit Black Panther! This new figure is based on T’Chaka, the father of T’Challa, who served as ruler of Wakanda and Black Panther before his son inherited the titles.

T’Chaka’s Black Panther suit made a brief appearance in the film, but it was quite memorable thanks, in part, to the stunning sash that’s recreated here along with a Kimoyo beads bracelet. Plus, the suit itself is loaded with detail in both textures and trims. As a figure, it’s arguably more impressive to look at than the T’Challa Black Panther figure that was released earlier this year. If you are fortunate enough to have the funds to bring father and son together for your collection, it would be an impressive display to say the least.

That having been said, if you are looking to add the MMS487 Black Panther 1/6th scale T’Chaka figure to your collection you can pre-order the figure right now at Sideshow Collectibles for $220 with shipping slated for sometime within the October – December timeframe. The figure is listed as a 2018 Toy Fair exclusive, but it looks like you don’t need to attend the show to get your hands on one.

You might also be interested to know that Black Panther 1/6th scale T’Chaka figure was released alongside the Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years 1/6th scale Captain America (Concept Art Version) figure, which is also listed as a Toy Fair exclusive but can be pre-ordered now. The full list of features for the T’Chaka figure are as follows:

Authentic and detailed likeness of T’Chaka in Black Panther

Newly developed helmeted head with highly detailed textures and gold trims

Approximately 31 cm tall

Muscular body with over 30 points of articulations

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of clenching hands

One (1) pair of clenching hands with claws

Costume:

One (1) meticulously tailored black and gold colored battle suit with extreme fine details and textures

One (1) purple-colored Wakandan tribe sash with waistlet

One (1) pair of black-colored capri pants

Accessories:

One (1) Kimoyo Beads bracelet

Specially designed Black Panther themed hexagonal figure stand with character nameplate, movie logo and character backdrop

