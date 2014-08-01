Howard Stern Announces Guardians of the Galaxy Star Bradley Cooper Will Be His Running Mate in Presidential Bid

It's been quite the week for radio host and television personality Howard Stern. The former America's Got Talent judge announced on Wednesday that nine-time Academy Award nominee Bradley Cooper has agreed to be his running mate for his 2024 presidential bid. Stern had teased on June 28 that he is looking to the oval office for his next career endeavor, citing frustrations with past presidents. It's unclear if Stern is playing a joke on his listeners or if he is genuinely considering throwing his hat in the ring for the highest position in the American government.

"This guy is gonna bring in the female vote like you wouldn't believe," Stern said of Cooper being his running mate on his SiriusXM program (ht/t Huffpost). According to Stern, the Guardians of the Galaxy voice actor congratulated him over a text message following his presidential tease earlier in the week, which led to Stern pitching Cooper the position as his vice president.

"Done," Cooper reportedly responded.

This is the second Marvel connection for Stern in just one week's time. Stern set the internet on fire on this past Wednesday when he accidentally let it slip that he was "going to do Doctor Doom."

"They're going over the schedule with me, and it's going to suck," Stern said on a hot mic during a commercial break. "I told you, I'm going to do 'Doctor Doom.' That's the thing. But believe me, I'm f--king miserable about it…I called Robert Downey, Jr. and I was asking him acting techniques."

Stern's response came after he was questioned about his summer work schedule, which indicates that this mystery Doctor Doom-related project would be starting production sooner than later.

If Stern is serious about both a presidential bid in 2024 and this Doctor Doom title, he has a busy couple of years lined up. While it's unlikely that both come to fruition, in a world where Stern stars in an MCU project and puts his name in the running for president, there's a likelihood that he would be promoting this Marvel project in the midst of his campaign. It's almost too crazy to be true, but Victor von Doom does have a history of political endeavors (although they're far from admirable).

