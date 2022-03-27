Oscars 2022: Every Winner at the Academy Awards

The entire entertainment industry has spent the last few months with all of its eyes on the 94th Academy Awards. The annual Oscars ceremony aims to celebrate and honor the biggest achievements from film in the previous year. Crafts such as acting, editing, music, makeup, and everything in-between are recognized on Hollywood’s biggest night, with the event culminating in the announcement of the year’s Best Picture winner.

While the Oscars are being telecast on ABC, not everyone will want to be watching along live for the entire three-hour runtime of the event. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the Academy Awards are presented throughout the evening on Sunday, we’ll be updating the winners for each and every category, including those that have been announced outside of the live telecast.

Below, you can take a look at the nominees for every Academy Award. When the winner is announced, we’ll update that specific category with the victor. Follow along with us!

Best Sound

Belfast, Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri

WINNER: Dune, Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

No Time to Die, Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor

The Power of the Dog, Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb

West Side Story, Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible, Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean

Lead Me Home, Pedro Kos and Jon Shen

WINNER: The Queen of Basketball, Ben Proudfoot

Three Songs for Benazir, Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei

When We Were Bullies, Jay Rosenblatt

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art, Joanna Quinn and Les Mills

Bestia, Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz

Boxballet, Anton Dyakov

Robin Robin, Dan Ojari and Mikey Please

WINNER: The Windshield Wiper, Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez

Best Live-Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run, Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger

The Dress, Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki

WINNER: The Long Goodbye, Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed

On My Mind, Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson

Please Hold, K.D. Dávila and Levin Menekse

Best Original Score

Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell

WINNER: Dune, Hans Zimmer

Encanto, Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Best Film Editing

Don’t Look Up, Hank Corwin

WINNER: Dune, Joe Walker

King Richard, Pamela Martin

The Power of the Dog, Peter Sciberras

Tick, Tick…Boom! Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

Best Production Design

WINNER: Dune, production design: Patrice Vermette; set decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

Nightmare Alley, production design: Tamara Deverell; set decoration: Shane Vieau

The Power of the Dog, production design: Grant Major; set decoration: Amber Richards

The Tragedy of Macbeth, production design: Stefan Dechant; set decoration: Nancy Haigh

West Side Story, production design: Adam Stockhausen; set decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America, Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

Cruella, Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

Dune, Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr

WINNER: The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

House of Gucci, Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

WINNER: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best Cinematography

WINNER: Dune, Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley, Dan Laustsen

The Power of the Dog, Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnel

West Side Story, Janusz Kaminski

Best Visual Effects

WINNER: Dune, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

Free Guy, Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick

No Time to Die, Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver

Spider-Man: No Way Home, Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

Best Animated Feature Film

WINNER: Encanto, Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer

Flee, Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

Luca, Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren

The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht

Raya and the Last Dragon, Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

WINNER: Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best International Feature Film

WINNER: Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Best Costume Design

WINNER: Cruella, Jenny Beavan

Cyrano, Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

Dune, Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan

Nightmare Alley, Luis Sequeira

West Side Story, Paul Tazewell

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER: Belfast, written by Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up, screenplay by Adam McKay; story by Adam McKay and David Sirota

King Richard, written by Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza, written by Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person in the World, written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: CODA, screenplay by Siân Heder

Drive My Car, screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Dune, screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter, written by Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog, written by Jane Campion

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension, Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell

Attica, Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry

Flee, Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

WINNER: Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein

Writing With Fire, Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” from King Richard, music and lyric by Dixson and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto, music and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down To Joy” from Belfast, music and lyric by Van Morrison

WINNER: “No Time To Die” from No Time to Die, music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

“Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days, music and lyric by Diane Warren

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

WINNER: Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Best Lead Actor

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

WINNER: Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Lead Actress

WINNER: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best Picture

Belfast, Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, producers

WINNER: CODA, Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, producers

Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, producers

Drive My Car, Teruhisa Yamamoto, producer

Dune, Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, producers

King Richard, Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, producers

Licorice Pizza, Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, producers

Nightmare Alley, Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, producers

The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, producers

West Side Story, Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, producers