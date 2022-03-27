Oscars 2022: Every Winner at the Academy Awards

The entire entertainment industry has spent the last few months with all of its eyes on the 94th Academy Awards. The annual Oscars ceremony aims to celebrate and honor the biggest achievements from film in the previous year. Crafts such as acting, editing, music, makeup, and everything in-between are recognized on Hollywood’s biggest night, with the event culminating in the announcement of the year’s Best Picture winner.
While the Oscars are being telecast on ABC, not everyone will want to be watching along live for the entire three-hour runtime of the event. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.
As the Academy Awards are presented throughout the evening on Sunday, we’ll be updating the winners for each and every category, including those that have been announced outside of the live telecast.
Below, you can take a look at the nominees for every Academy Award. When the winner is announced, we’ll update that specific category with the victor. Follow along with us!
Best Sound
Belfast, Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri
WINNER: Dune, Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett
No Time to Die, Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor
The Power of the Dog, Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb
West Side Story, Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy
Best Documentary Short Subject
Audible, Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean
Lead Me Home, Pedro Kos and Jon Shen
WINNER: The Queen of Basketball, Ben Proudfoot
Three Songs for Benazir, Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei
When We Were Bullies, Jay Rosenblatt
Best Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art, Joanna Quinn and Les Mills
Bestia, Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz
Boxballet, Anton Dyakov
Robin Robin, Dan Ojari and Mikey Please
WINNER: The Windshield Wiper, Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez
Best Live-Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run, Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger
The Dress, Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki
WINNER: The Long Goodbye, Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed
On My Mind, Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson
Please Hold, K.D. Dávila and Levin Menekse
Best Original Score
Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell
WINNER: Dune, Hans Zimmer
Encanto, Germaine Franco
Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias
The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood
Best Film Editing
Don’t Look Up, Hank Corwin
WINNER: Dune, Joe Walker
King Richard, Pamela Martin
The Power of the Dog, Peter Sciberras
Tick, Tick…Boom! Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum
Best Production Design
WINNER: Dune, production design: Patrice Vermette; set decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos
Nightmare Alley, production design: Tamara Deverell; set decoration: Shane Vieau
The Power of the Dog, production design: Grant Major; set decoration: Amber Richards
The Tragedy of Macbeth, production design: Stefan Dechant; set decoration: Nancy Haigh
West Side Story, production design: Adam Stockhausen; set decoration: Rena DeAngelo
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America, Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer
Cruella, Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon
Dune, Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr
WINNER: The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh
House of Gucci, Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras
Best Supporting Actress
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
WINNER: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Best Cinematography
WINNER: Dune, Greig Fraser
Nightmare Alley, Dan Laustsen
The Power of the Dog, Ari Wegner
The Tragedy of Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnel
West Side Story, Janusz Kaminski
Best Visual Effects
WINNER: Dune, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer
Free Guy, Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick
No Time to Die, Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver
Spider-Man: No Way Home, Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick
Best Animated Feature Film
WINNER: Encanto, Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer
Flee, Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie
Luca, Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren
The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht
Raya and the Last Dragon, Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho
Best Supporting Actor
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
WINNER: Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Best International Feature Film
WINNER: Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Best Costume Design
WINNER: Cruella, Jenny Beavan
Cyrano, Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran
Dune, Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan
Nightmare Alley, Luis Sequeira
West Side Story, Paul Tazewell
Best Original Screenplay
WINNER: Belfast, written by Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up, screenplay by Adam McKay; story by Adam McKay and David Sirota
King Richard, written by Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza, written by Paul Thomas Anderson
The Worst Person in the World, written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
Best Adapted Screenplay
WINNER: CODA, screenplay by Siân Heder
Drive My Car, screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
Dune, screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
The Lost Daughter, written by Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog, written by Jane Campion
Best Documentary Feature
Ascension, Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell
Attica, Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry
Flee, Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie
WINNER: Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein
Writing With Fire, Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh
Best Original Song
“Be Alive” from King Richard, music and lyric by Dixson and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto, music and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
“Down To Joy” from Belfast, music and lyric by Van Morrison
WINNER: “No Time To Die” from No Time to Die, music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
“Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days, music and lyric by Diane Warren
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
WINNER: Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Best Lead Actor
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)
WINNER: Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Best Lead Actress
WINNER: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Best Picture
Belfast, Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, producers
WINNER: CODA, Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, producers
Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, producers
Drive My Car, Teruhisa Yamamoto, producer
Dune, Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, producers
King Richard, Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, producers
Licorice Pizza, Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, producers
Nightmare Alley, Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, producers
The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, producers
West Side Story, Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, producers