Tom Cruise Gets Replaced by Howard the Duck in Hilarious Movie Posters

Tom Cruise may have passed up the opportunity to be in a Marvel movie, but one very talented fan is bringing the world of Marvel movies to him.

Twitter user @Chendango1 recently created some pretty unique movie poster mashups, in which he replaced Cruise’s character with the 1986 live-action version of Howard the Duck. You can check out a few of the posters below.

Today I replaced Tom Cruise with Howard the Duck in some of his most famous roles. pic.twitter.com/mX3KsaUabj — Joe | Chendango (@Chendango1) August 17, 2018

The end result is pretty hilarious, with Howard fitting pretty well into the worlds of Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Cocktail, and Collateral. And while Howard the Duck may not have the kind of notoriety that today’s Tom Cruise blockbusters tend to have, the film’s star, Lea Thompson, is attempting to change that.

“I don’t know, but I’m trying to get it done,” Thompson said of a possible Howard the Duck reboot last month. “But I don’t know, we’ll see, we’ll see… I’m trying.”

Earlier this year, Thompson revealed that she was planning to pitch the reboot, with the goal of having herself direct the project. And as she went on to say, she believes it would be significantly easier to make a new Howard the Duck a reality, especially after he debuted in a cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy.

“When we made Howard the Duck there wasn’t the CGI, there wasn’t the script, there wasn’t the Marvel machine behind it,” Thompson continued. “And I think they have a slight appetite for it, since they’re drawing him for Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Even if a new Howard the Duck movie does make its way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it won’t involve any sort of appearance from Cruise. The actor did almost make his way into the MCU though, as he was almost up for the role of Tony Stark/Iron Man.

“I love Robert Downey Jr.” Cruise told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I can’t imagine anyone else in that role, and I think it’s perfect for him.”

As for whether or not Cruise hopes to get on the superhero train at this point, he’s open to the idea. “I look at a movie and I don’t rule anything out,” Cruise said. “It’s, ‘What’s the story? Does it interest me? Do I feel this is where the audience would like to see me in? What can I learn?’ And ‘What can I contribute?’ That’s how I choose my movies.”

Tom Cruise can currently be seen in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which is in theaters now.