Immortal Thor Series Announced From Immortal Hulk's Al Ewing

After concluding his Eisner Award-nominated series The Immortal Hulk, writer Al Ewing went on to a few other titles at Marvel Comics. Ewing would pen the likes of Venom, X-Men: Red, and others, but the door has opened again and he's returning with another wild take on a classic Marvel character. Speaking with Polygon in a new interview, Ewing confirmed that this August will see Marvel Comics publish Immortal Thor, a new series that will immediately pique curiosity from comic readers the world over. Ewing described the new series in biblical terms when comparing it to the previous fan-favorite, calling Immortal Hulk the "Old Testament" and Immortal Thor the "New Testament."

"Putting [Immortal] on a book I'm writing is a promise to the reader, and to myself," Ewing told the outlet. "I was the one who pitched the title – not editorial, not anyone else – and it was basically a self-challenge. Can I do a book like that again? Can I do my end of it better this time? I have to try, because the alternative is just lie down and let the grass grow where I fell...I want to take another swing at that ball, and this time, I don't just want to knock it into the outfield, I want to hit it right out of the park and stroll calmly around the bases. I want to write something that goes as far and as hard and as powerful as the other book did, to give a similar experience to the people who supported that book and supported me through it and took something deep out of it, but with the benefit of experience."

Fans will recall that Immortal Hulk managed a surprising feat in modern comics publishing, releasing fifty issues (plus tie-ins and annuals!) over three years. Ewing confirmed that he's already plotted a "rough map" for the same amount of issues for Immortal Thor, and perhaps even more. Artist Martín Cóccolo (Deadpool, X-Force) will provide the interior art for the series with Matt Wilson contributing colors. To excite fans even more, Alex Ross will once again return to provide covers for the series.

Set to be published on August 23, Marvel's solicit for the first issue of Immortal Thor reads: "In Norse myths, they called him Thundere. Vuer has he been called, and Hloriddi. The Gods know him as Asgard's King, keeper of Mjolnir, hero of the tales. When injustice grips the Earth and ancient powers bring down the sky, he fights for those who cannot – and when the tale is done, we will know what that cost him. This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR."