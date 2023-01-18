Venom Teases a Major Change to Eddie Brock This Spring (Exclusive)

A major change is coming for Eddie Brock in the pages of Venom. But before that happen, recently signed Marvel exclusive artist CAFU is taking over the artistic reins of Venom from Bryan Hitch, joining Al Ewing and Ram V. Marvel's Venom series is splitting time between Eddie Brock and his son, Dylan Brock, as they share the duties of Lethal Protector. CAFU just completed a run on Iron Man with Christopher Cantwell, and the next era of Venom continues into the spring. Come April, a new story arc begins that promises to leave the original Venom changed permanently.

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the cover and solicitation for April's Venom #18. This will be CAFU's second issue of Venom, and a cover by Bryan Hitch highlights many of the characters set to play important roles in the series. We see Dylan's chain-wielding Venom front and center, joined by Eddie's King in Black, Sleeper, and more.

"Since I was a kid, the Marvel Universe and its characters have been a huge part of my life, especially Spider-Man and his entire rogues gallery. For this reason, it's been a dream come true signing this new exclusivity contract with the best comic-book publisher in the world and also drawing VENOM, one of my favorite characters in all the Spider-Verse!" CAFU said when his Venom addition was announced.

Death of the Venomverse Announced

Marvel also released a teaser for "Death of the Venomverse," which features artwork by Gerardo Sandoval of Carnage presiding over the bodies of various symbiotes. The promotional material says "Death of the Venomverse" will officially kick off in June, but we also know that another Venom-adjacent event is coming around that same time called "Summer of Symbiotes." Whether or not "Summer of Symbiotes" is being retitled "Death of the Venomverse" or is a separate event remains to be seen, as well as how they both factor into the Venom ongoing series.

You can find the cover and solicitation for Venom #18 below. The issue goes on sale April 5th.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)