Invincible Iron Man Return Announced By Marvel

Iron Man is now one of the biggest superhero icons around – but his Marvel Comics beginnings go way back – 60 years back, in fact. Invincible Iron Man will be getting relaunched this year, following the finale of Christopher Cantewell's run in November, with the legacy issue of Iron Man #750. Gerry Duggan and Juan Frigeri will be the creative team on the new Invincible Iron Man book, and the teaser for the new series sees Tony at one of his lowest points ever, with his money, fame, and connections all gone, and a John Wick-style bounty on his head, which brings all kinds of assassins gunning for him!

"It's my privilege to try and follow Christopher Cantwell and his collaborators' stellar run on Iron Man heading into an anniversary year," Gerry Duggan said in a statement. "Juan and I are going to introduce a new menace that is gunning for Tony Stark and his greatest creation. We have an epic tale for Stark and plans for old foes, including flashbacks to some of his classic armors. How about a little Silver Centurion for his diamond anniversary? Armor up, you're gonna need it."

You can read the full press release about Invincible Iron Man #1, below!

TONY STARK MUST FIGHT HIS WAY OUT OF ROCK BOTTOM IN INVINCIBLE IRON MAN BY GERRY DUGGAN AND JUAN FRIGERI INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #1 arrives this December



On the eve of the character's 60th anniversary, Iron Man will begin a new era this December. Writer Gerry Duggan (X-Men) and artist Juan Frigeri (Avengers) will kick off a new run of IRON MAN's solo title that will bring Tony Stark to his darkest depths only to rise greater than ever before! INVINCIBLE IRON MAN will follow Christopher Cantwell's thought-provoking run on the title that concludes in November's IRON MAN #750, the upcoming milestone issue that will give fans their first glimpse of what's to come in this new chapter. The ongoing series will begin with Tony reflecting on the highs and lows of his 60 years of history, including digging up some classic armors and confronting old wounds, to overcome a devastating defeat at the hands of a Marvel villain who's been making big waves throughout the Marvel Universe recently.



It all ends here? Tony Stark, the genius-billionaire-playboy-philanthropist, has lost it all: his wealth...his fame...his friends. But Stark doesn't realize he still has so much more to lose, especially when a mystery villain puts out a hit on him! Every assassin around the Marvel Universe has come out of the shadows for Tony – and he has no idea who hired them! Will this cavalcade of killers close the book on Iron Man? It's the beginning of the end, as the Golden Avenger must fight for his life and find out what it really means to hit rock bottom.



Check out the cover by Kael Ngu and stay tuned for more news about the title and the other ways Marvel Comics will be honoring Iron Man's 60th anniversary next year. For more information, visit Marvel.com.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Invincible Iron Man #1 will arrive in December.