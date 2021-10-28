Iron Fist Quits Being a Superhero in New Marvel Tease

Marvel Comics has announced that Danny Rand is seemingly hanging up his tights and calling it quits as The Immortal Iron Fist. A new tease from the publisher was released online earlier today that simply read “Iron Fist No More. February 2022,” featuring a piece of art that directly homages the iconic The Amazing Spider-Man #50 cover wherein Peter Parker was “Spider-Man No More.” Further details about the storyline, such as the writer and artist team that will bring it to life, were not yet disclosed; but as we approach the full February 2022 solicits, expect a little more.

One thing that we can surmise though is that this was already being set up by Marvel Comics in the most recent Iron Fist series, Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon. At the conclusion of that mini-series, written by the legendary Larry Hama with art by David Wachter, Danny Rand is powerless. During the climactic battle none other than Okoye of Wakanda inherited the Iron Fist from him, but in the end she ceded the power into the unhatched dragon, Gork the Undying, a replacement for Shou-Lao, setting the stage for the un-powered Danny Rand comic teased below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Iron Fist No More. February 2022. pic.twitter.com/HmwX4neauB — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 28, 2021

With Gork still in egg form it’s unclear when someone else will be able to claim the power of the Iron Fist in the Marvel Universe, meaning perhaps it won’t be for a few years. The smart money on the next Iron Fist would be the young Pei, Danny Rand’s ward for the past few years who has previously held the power on some occasions, but with the series being billed as “Iron Fist No More,” it would appear to be following Rand in whatever his next adventure will be.

It’s also worth noting that the teaser art does seem to show a skeletal hand reaching for Rand’s costume out of the trash, perhaps teasing that someone will in fact take on the mantle of Iron Fist with Danny having now abandoned it. Who that might be and what their intentions are for acting as the Iron Fist, seemingly without the abilities themselves, remains a mystery for now.

As long time Marvel fans know however, any hero that calls it quits doesn’t do it for long; even the famous Spider-Man issue that they’re invoking above even concludes with Peter Parker taking on the mantle once again.