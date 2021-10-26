Marvel has announced a new Spider-Man limited series is on the way: Savage Spider-Man! Writer Joe Kelly will be teaming with artist Gerardo Sandoval for this spinout from the recent Non-Stop Spider-Man series that Kelly wrote. This is a big announcement for fans of that series, as Marvel Comics canceled Non-Stop Spider-Man – a move which shocked a lot of fans of that book, as the story left off with a massive cliffhanger, which saw Peter Parker transformed into some kind of Spider-beast after being injected with a deadly drug.

Non-Stop Spider-Man ended with this “Savage Spider-Man” being on a desert island with Zemo, who looks like he will be the monster’s very first kill…

Now, here are the details on where Savage Spider-Man will pick up that story:

Savage Spider-Man Cover Art

Superstar writer Joe Kelly just finished taking Peter Parker on the most action-packed, pulse-pounding, adrenaline-pumping adventure in Spider-Man history in NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN! And he’s only just getting started… Spinning out of NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN this February comes SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN! Written by Kelly and featuring the distinctive and dynamic talents of artist Gerardo Sandoval, this all-new limited series will feature Spider-Man like you’ve never seen him… Peter Parker finds himself at the middle of the biggest, most wide-ranging adventure he’s ever had and out of the gate it has turned him into a savage beast! Forget everything you know about Spider-Man. All rules and regulations are out the door and Peter Parker may never be the same! “You may think you’ve seen a monstrous or vicious Spider-Man before, but never like this,” says Spider-Editor Nick Lowe. “This book is so intense that you’re going to need to put it down between pages to get your breath back.” “Spider-Man is always a huge challenge to draw, he’s not an easy character for an artist. But at the same time Spider-Man is a huge joy to draw and now we have a Savage Spider-Man who provides an even bigger challenge for an artist,” says Sandoval. “I have the pages that I am working on and I can say that I am doing my best work here for sure. Joe Kelly is the kind of writer that understands an artist needs enough room to create great illustrations and it makes my work easier and more fun. I really hope you enjoy this new book as much as I do!” Don’t miss the latest evolution of Spider-Man when SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN #1 hits stands in February! For more information, visit Marvel.com.

As the press release eludes to: we’ve seen spider-monster versions of Spider-Man (and his Spider-Verse variants) before. Will Savage Spider-Man truly offer a new spin on the story?