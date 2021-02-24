Iron Fist Trends As Kevin Feige Doesn't Mention Character During TCA Presentation

Iron Fist is trending. No, not because the Protector of K'un-Lun finally got a reboot, but because Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige overlooked the series and character during a now-viral comment made at Disney+'s TCA stop on Wednesday. After a member of the press slammed the shows produced by Marvel Television, suggesting they weren't as popular as other Marvel Studios offerings, the Marvel Studios exec stuck up for the shows and their fanbases by applauding the fans of shows like Daredevil and Jessica Jones.

"I think there are legions of Agents of SHIELD fans, and Daredevil fans, and Jessica Jones fans, and Luke Cage fans who would disagree with you," Feige said on the virtual presentation. While the mega-producer also omitted other shows like Cloak & Dagger and Runaways, Iron Fist is the lone series that was part of Netflix's The Defenders crossover.

