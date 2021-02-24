Iron Fist Trends As Kevin Feige Doesn't Mention Character During TCA Presentation
Iron Fist is trending. No, not because the Protector of K'un-Lun finally got a reboot, but because Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige overlooked the series and character during a now-viral comment made at Disney+'s TCA stop on Wednesday. After a member of the press slammed the shows produced by Marvel Television, suggesting they weren't as popular as other Marvel Studios offerings, the Marvel Studios exec stuck up for the shows and their fanbases by applauding the fans of shows like Daredevil and Jessica Jones.
"I think there are legions of Agents of SHIELD fans, and Daredevil fans, and Jessica Jones fans, and Luke Cage fans who would disagree with you," Feige said on the virtual presentation. While the mega-producer also omitted other shows like Cloak & Dagger and Runaways, Iron Fist is the lone series that was part of Netflix's The Defenders crossover.
Good Day
I would like to remind that while Season 1 of Iron Fist was certifiably hot garbage, Season 2 is exceptional.
Good day. pic.twitter.com/zeOJwLQPZC— Amelia E.🔪💋 (@BrowncoatAuror) February 24, 2021
FYI
Ppl saw this tweet and said "Haha, he didn't mention Iron Fist" like there isn't like 6 or so more Marvel shows that he didn't mention lol https://t.co/UEIZdKesK9— Uncanny Kev (@WeaponXKP21) February 24, 2021
J Jonah
Man went out of his way to not say iron fist pic.twitter.com/dZTHcz6IoG— Brenden (@Brendeniscool71) February 24, 2021
Tears
Tears in my eyes at not him mentioning Iron Fist or Inhumans lmao https://t.co/titHFNZv1B— Carlos A. Morales (@CarlosAlonzoM) February 24, 2021
PM & IF When?
Say what you will about Iron Fist as a series, but Finn Jones and Mike Colter had some top-tier chemistry... and I would still gladly watch a Power Man & Iron Fist spinoff. #Marvel pic.twitter.com/l9OK9qrODQ— Noah E. Dominguez (@NoahDominguez_) February 24, 2021
Excuse Me?
Kevin Keige: talks about AOS, Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage.
The Punisher, Iron Fist, Runaways, Cloak & Dagger and Agent Carter: “Hey, what about us?!”— Some Dude From Maryland (@DootDootYeah) February 24, 2021
Straight Fire
I wouldn't even say Iron Fist season 1 was hot garbage, but most of it was not good at all. More a D or C- than straight up F. But season 2 tho? 🔥🔥🔥🔥— Uncanny Kev (@WeaponXKP21) February 24, 2021
Both seasons of Iron Fist are now streaming on Netflix.3comments
Cover photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for HFAprev